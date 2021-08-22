Girl gang-raped in Graaff-Reinet
A 14-year-old girl was raped by three men in Kroonvale, Graaff-Reinet, on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the girl was walking past a high school when four men approached her...
