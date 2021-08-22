Cape fur seals bear the brunt of plastic pollution, new research shows

Cape fur seals disentangled from fishing lines and nets “face a very painful and uncertain future”, a new study has found.

The study, based on work on the Namibian coast, was published this week in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

It was conducted by researchers and conservationists from Stellenbosch University, the Sea Search-Namibian Dolphin Project and Ocean Conservation Namibia. These are the first results from an ongoing project that was initiated in 2018.