Taxi owner shot dead in Komani

By Herald Reporter - 20 August 2021
The taxi owner was killed on Wednesday night
A  50-year-old taxi owner was murdered in Komani on Wednesday night. 

Thamsanqa Ngcongca’s body was found on Mbeki Street in Nomzamo after police received a report of a shooting at about 8.45pm. 

He sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and died on the scene. 

According to police, Ngconga was the secretary of a so far unnamed taxi association. 

Police spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said the motive for the killing was unknown.

Anyone with information is requested to report to the investigating officer on 071-352-4540.

