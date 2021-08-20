Taxi owner shot dead in Komani
A 50-year-old taxi owner was murdered in Komani on Wednesday night.
Thamsanqa Ngcongca’s body was found on Mbeki Street in Nomzamo after police received a report of a shooting at about 8.45pm.
He sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and died on the scene.
According to police, Ngconga was the secretary of a so far unnamed taxi association.
Police spokesperson Capt Lariane Jonker said the motive for the killing was unknown.
Anyone with information is requested to report to the investigating officer on 071-352-4540.
HeraldLIVE
