Shock increase in crimes reported across SA

Cele cautions figures appear worse due to comparative drop in crime during 2020 lockdowns

Devon Koen Court reporter 20 August 2021

Crimes across SA have increased significantly during the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year, with an increase of more than 60% in contact crimes such as murder and attempted murder in the Eastern Cape alone.

The statistics, released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, painted a bleak picture of a crime-ridden country with trends in various crime categories spiking into double figures...

