Paterson police arrest five for stock theft

Paterson police arrested five suspects for stock theft and recovered meat off the back of a bakkie at the Paterson and Addo crossing on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the suspects, aged 27-52, were arrested after police were tipped off about a red Isuzu bakkie with a white canopy that had allegedly stolen two cows from a farm in Paterson.

Police were notified that the cows had already been slaughtered.

Police stopped the vehicle on the N10 road, at the Paterson and Addo crossing, and recovered the meat from the back of the bakkie.

The suspects are due to appear in the Alexandria magistrate’s court on a charge of stock theft.

HeraldLIVE