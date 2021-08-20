Nelson Mandela University prof boosting mental health

Zukiswa Zingela leads way in supporting traumatised initiates and Covid-19 front-line workers

A senior Eastern Cape psychiatrist is spearheading efforts to help young men traumatised by botched circumcisions.



New dean of health at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Prof Zukiswa Zingela is also known for her work to bolster the mental health of Covid-19 front-line workers and expanding the Eastern Cape’s team of home-grown public sector psychiatrists...