IN PICTURES | 1 child dead, 21 hurt as overloaded taxi crashes in front of parliament

A taxi transporting children almost crashed into the front of parliament on Friday morning, killing one pupil and leaving 23 people injured.

A sturdy metal bollard prevented the rickety minibus from ramming parliament’s gates and it missed the statue of early 20th century prime minister Louis Botha by a few metres.

Ebrahim White, a teacher at the Walmer Estate Primary School, was on the scene as children were treated and then taken to Cape Town hospitals.

He said he had heard disturbing information that the driver of the taxi allegedly jumped a red robot and was overloaded. White said most of the passengers were primary school pupils.