IEC open to supervisory order ahead of local elections, ConCourt hears

Tough questions were posed to the Electoral Commission's (IEC) legal representatives in the Constitutional Court on Friday as it sought to have the court postpone the local government elections, scheduled for October 27, to next year.

While Wim Trengove SC, for the IEC, had submitted that it was “impossible” to hold free and fair elections on the proposed date, mostly because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that they relied on predictions of medical experts. The situation may be different next year, he said.

Justice Steven Majiedt was one of the justices who was not completely sold on the IEC’s argument.

While Trengove had submitted that experts had predicted that come February 2022, about 70% of the country’s population may be vaccinated, meaning it would be safer for campaigning and elections to be held, Majiedt pointed out that vaccine hesitancy was a real issue at the moment.

Majiedt said right now, the supply of vaccines outstripped demand as people showed reluctance to get the jab.