Gqeberha man dies after being shot in face

Police in Kwazakhele have urged residents to assist in tracing the next of kin of a man who died in Zwide on Thursday night after being shot in the face.

Spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police had attended to a shooting at Madlwabinga Street at about 10.45pm and found the body of the unidentified victim lying in the street.

“The deceased sustained a gunshot wound to his face,” Naidu said.

The man, believed to be about 30, was wearing black shoes, a white T-shirt, green tracksuit top and blue overall pants.

Naidu said the circumstances and motive for the murder had yet to be established.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation or identify the man is asked to contact Capt Jerome Mackay on 041-408-7818 or 071-475-2015 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE