Arguments continue in application for mistrial in Omotoso rape case

PREMIUM

The counsel representing the state in human trafficking and rape case of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has conceded there were some irregularities in the manner in which the prosecutors handling the case conducted themselves.



On Friday advocate Chris Mouton SC, who was appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority to represent the state in the application by Omotoso for a mistrial to be ruled, told high court judge Irma Schoeman that although there were irregularities these had been remedied during the trial...