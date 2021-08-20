Aged 18 to 34? Here’s how and where you can get vaccinated

From Friday, South Africans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Cabinet this week approved vaccinations for the 18 to 34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. Vaccinations for this group were originally set to kick off in September.

“Cabinet welcomed the vaccination rollout plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in uptake,” said cabinet.

To date, more than 10 million vaccines have been administered in SA, with more than seven million people partially vaccinated and more than four million fully vaccinated.

“Scientific evidence confirms vaccinated people stand a better chance of surviving Covid-19 than unvaccinated people. Therefore, we must all dispel the unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about vaccines and choose life by vaccinating,” it said.