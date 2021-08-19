Water tankers deployed to alleviate outage

While maintenance teams scurry to fix a trip which occurred at the Stanford Road pump station, causing a water outage across large parts of the Bay, water tankers have been deployed to the following locations:

Verdun Road, Checkers;

Rowan Street, Rowallan Park;

Roaming in Helenvale;

Roaming in Extension 35;

Pick n Pay Linton Grange;

Roaming in Gelvandale;

Roaming in Malabar Extension 8;

Hunters Retreat Spar;

Sherwood Spar;

Roaming in Marikana;

Roaming in Grogro; and

Roaming in Jaagsvlakte.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said while water tankers may leave to refill, they would return to the above-mentioned locations.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” she said.

HeraldLIVE