Water tankers deployed to alleviate outage
While maintenance teams scurry to fix a trip which occurred at the Stanford Road pump station, causing a water outage across large parts of the Bay, water tankers have been deployed to the following locations:
- Verdun Road, Checkers;
- Rowan Street, Rowallan Park;
- Roaming in Helenvale;
- Roaming in Extension 35;
- Pick n Pay Linton Grange;
- Roaming in Gelvandale;
- Roaming in Malabar Extension 8;
- Hunters Retreat Spar;
- Sherwood Spar;
- Roaming in Marikana;
- Roaming in Grogro; and
- Roaming in Jaagsvlakte.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said while water tankers may leave to refill, they would return to the above-mentioned locations.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” she said.
