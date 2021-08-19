News

Water tankers deployed to alleviate outage

By Herald Reporter - 19 August 2021
There is a water outage across large parts of the Bay.
While maintenance teams scurry to fix a trip which occurred at the Stanford Road pump station, causing a water outage across large parts of the Bay, water tankers have been deployed to the following locations:

  • Verdun Road, Checkers;
  • Rowan Street, Rowallan Park;
  • Roaming in Helenvale;
  • Roaming in Extension 35;
  • Pick n Pay Linton Grange;
  • Roaming in Gelvandale;
  • Roaming in Malabar Extension 8;
  • Hunters Retreat Spar;
  • Sherwood Spar;
  • Roaming in Marikana;
  • Roaming in Grogro; and
  • Roaming in Jaagsvlakte.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said while water tankers may leave to refill, they would return to the above-mentioned locations.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” she said.

