Special team to probe Theescombe robberies
Police, watchdog groups, security firms join forces in bid to end criminals’ terrifying attacks on householders
While the victims of a recent spate of house robberies in Theescombe and surrounding areas are still battling to deal with their traumatic encounters, the police have put together a task team to track down the culprits and improve security at smallholdings in the area.
Police officials had a meeting with the Theescombe Neighbourhood Watch, community policing forums and private security operatives to formulate a plan that could either net the well-organised robbery gangs or drive them out of the area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.