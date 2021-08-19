Special team to probe Theescombe robberies

Police, watchdog groups, security firms join forces in bid to end criminals’ terrifying attacks on householders

PREMIUM

While the victims of a recent spate of house robberies in Theescombe and surrounding areas are still battling to deal with their traumatic encounters, the police have put together a task team to track down the culprits and improve security at smallholdings in the area.



Police officials had a meeting with the Theescombe Neighbourhood Watch, community policing forums and private security operatives to formulate a plan that could either net the well-organised robbery gangs or drive them out of the area...