Sister Ethel laid to rest in Ireland

Selfless and caring. Graceful, with profound respect and love for others, especially those in need. That is how Sister Ethel Normoyle will be remembered.



On Thursday, family and friends paid tribute to the woman known internationally for her generosity, gentle nature and drive to improve the lives of many, especially the Gqeberha community of Missionvale, where she founded the Missionvale Care Centre in 1989...