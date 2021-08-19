Rocklands mom inspired to write Christian manual

Arenda Prince spent six years refining and publishing ‘Stepping into God’s Presence’

After years of unconsciously honing an innate ability to write, Rocklands resident Arenda Prince has published her first book.



During her 14 years of service in the field of Christian education, the mother of two realised the need for a comprehensive training manual to assist teaching and learning within the ministry, and subsequently penned Stepping into God’s Presence. ..