Omotoso defence takes aim at prosecution in mistrial hearing

Incompetent, self-serving and contradictory is how the defence for rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso described the actions of the prosecutors handling the marathon trial.



On Thursday, during the second day of arguments in the application for a mistrial, defence attorney Peter Daubermann attacked lead prosecutor and senior advocate Nceba Ntelwa’s management of the case. ..