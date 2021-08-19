Nelson Mandela Bay residents have to wait a little longer for water supply to be restored

Residents in various areas around Nelson Mandela Bay are without water again, due to a trip that occurred at the Stanford Road pump station.

Since Tuesday, there has been no water supply in parts of the metro due to a pipe burst on a bulk water pipeline in Ibhayi.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase on Thursday morning said after the repair was completed and the pipe was primed, the reservoir started filling up and the trip occurred.

Some residents were given a brief reprieve from dry taps early on Thursday morning before running dry again.

Ndamase said maintenance teams were on site and the pumps were running again, however, this had further delayed water supply being restored.

“Chelsea reservoir is depleted and water supply is doing a delicate balancing act due to the drought.

“The pumps must run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep up with the current demand,” she said.

Ndamase said as soon as the pumps were full, water would be restored on Thursday morning to the areas that had water before the trip occurred.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” Ndamase said.

HeraldLIVE