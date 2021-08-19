News

Motorists advised to proceed with caution on wet Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 19 August 2021
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution on Gqeberha's wet roads, such as in Villiers Road, Walmer
The Third Avenue dip in Newton Park was closed on Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall in the area.

As a result, for much of the morning traffic was backed up along the William Moffett Expressway.

According to reports there have also been multiple vehicle collisions, and motorists are warned to proceed with caution on the wet and slippery roads.

Earlier on Thursday morning, there was a three-car pile up in Cape Road, just before the N2 splits from the Westering side.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said between 15-20mm of rain was expected to fall in the area between Thursday and Friday.

