More than half of Nelson Mandela metro refuse trucks out of action

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been operating for months with less than half of its waste management fleet as 30 vehicles have been in for repairs.



Public health executive director Sizwe Mvunelwa told councillors on Wednesday that the fleet had been at 38% of its capacity for the last four months of the 2020/2021 financial year (March to June). ..