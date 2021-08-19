Klipplaat police station closed after member tests positive for Covid-19

Police in Klipplaat on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of its community service centre after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the Klipplaat police would be moving its community service centre to the court building, in the Klipplaat police premises in Long Street.

He said those in need of the police services may contact the Station Commander-Captain MS Tshaka on 071 3524728 or Standby Detective on 082 301 7818

“Klipplaat police services apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the police station,” Rawlinson said.

HeraldLIVE