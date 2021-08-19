News

Government and police host gender-based violence info session in Kwazakele

By Herald Reporter - 19 August 2021
Representatives from various government departments and from the office of the provincial police commissioner attended an information-sharing session to highlight the challenges surrounding gender-based violence in the Kwazakele community
Gqeberha police have embarked on a campaign to strengthen ties with the Kwazakele community in an effort to combat gender-based violence in the area.

Delegates from the departments of community safety and  social development, as well as representatives from the community policing forum, attended an information-sharing session at the Senzangakhona Community Hall on Thursday.

Major-General Zithulele Dladla addressed the attendees on behalf of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General   Liziwe Ntshinga.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the meeting aimed to highlight the challenges faced by victims of gender-based violence in the Kwazakele policing precinct.

It also showed the support of the various stakeholders to end the ongoing scourge of  violence against women and children, she said.

