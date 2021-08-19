Government and police host gender-based violence info session in Kwazakele
Gqeberha police have embarked on a campaign to strengthen ties with the Kwazakele community in an effort to combat gender-based violence in the area.
Delegates from the departments of community safety and social development, as well as representatives from the community policing forum, attended an information-sharing session at the Senzangakhona Community Hall on Thursday.
Major-General Zithulele Dladla addressed the attendees on behalf of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the meeting aimed to highlight the challenges faced by victims of gender-based violence in the Kwazakele policing precinct.
It also showed the support of the various stakeholders to end the ongoing scourge of violence against women and children, she said.
