Government and police host gender-based violence info session in Kwazakele

Gqeberha police have embarked on a campaign to strengthen ties with the Kwazakele community in an effort to combat gender-based violence in the area.

Delegates from the departments of community safety and social development, as well as representatives from the community policing forum, attended an information-sharing session at the Senzangakhona Community Hall on Thursday.

Major-General Zithulele Dladla addressed the attendees on behalf of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the meeting aimed to highlight the challenges faced by victims of gender-based violence in the Kwazakele policing precinct.

It also showed the support of the various stakeholders to end the ongoing scourge of violence against women and children, she said.

