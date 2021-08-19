News

George man who allegedly raped and attacked partner seeks bail

By Herald Reporter - 19 August 2021

A man from George, who allegedly raped his partner with an object and bludgeoned her with a hammer, plates and glasses, is pleading for the court to allow him to be granted bail.

The 38-year-old man appeared  briefly in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and rape. ..

