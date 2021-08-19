News

George man charged with rape and hammer assault of partner

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 19 August 2021

A 38-year-old man is set to appear in the George  Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for brutal rape with an object and bludgeoning his partner with a hammer, which led her to be hospitalised on Tuesday. 

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said preliminary evidence revealed the couple had an argument at the Lusaka Street home in Zone 4, Thembalethu, on Monday. ..

