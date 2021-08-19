George man charged with rape and hammer assault of partner
A 38-year-old man is set to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for brutal rape with an object and bludgeoning his partner with a hammer, which led her to be hospitalised on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said preliminary evidence revealed the couple had an argument at the Lusaka Street home in Zone 4, Thembalethu, on Monday. ..
