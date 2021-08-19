News

Cookhouse man arrested for dealing in drugs

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 19 August 2021
A 31-year-old Cookhouse man is expected to appear before the Somerset East magistrate’s court soon after he was arrested for dealing in drugs on Wednesday
DRUGS SEIZED: A 31-year-old Cookhouse man is expected to appear before the Somerset East magistrate’s court soon after he was arrested for dealing in drugs on Wednesday
Image: Supplied

A 31-year-old man from Cookhouse is expected to appear before the Somerset East magistrate’s court soon after he was arrested for dealing in drugs on Wednesday. 

Police made the arrest after executing a search warrant in Cookhouse.

It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 6pm,  Cookhouse and Somerset East crime prevention units were busy with operations in Nyanga Street.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the members received information of a house where dagga was possibly being sold.

“Upon executing a search at the house in Nyanga Street, the members recovered two bags of compressed dagga and 22 sachets of dagga with a combined weight of 1.8kg  and an estimated street value of R3,000,” Rawlinson said.

He said a substantial amount of cash was also recovered.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...

Most Read