Cookhouse man arrested for dealing in drugs

A 31-year-old man from Cookhouse is expected to appear before the Somerset East magistrate’s court soon after he was arrested for dealing in drugs on Wednesday.

Police made the arrest after executing a search warrant in Cookhouse.

It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 6pm, Cookhouse and Somerset East crime prevention units were busy with operations in Nyanga Street.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the members received information of a house where dagga was possibly being sold.

“Upon executing a search at the house in Nyanga Street, the members recovered two bags of compressed dagga and 22 sachets of dagga with a combined weight of 1.8kg and an estimated street value of R3,000,” Rawlinson said.

He said a substantial amount of cash was also recovered.

