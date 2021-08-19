Cash-in-transit robber and murder suspect arrested in Gqeberha

A Gqeberha man is expected to appear before the magistrate’s court in the city after he was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a murder charge and his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in 2019.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the serious organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha.

It is alleged that on December 23 2019, a G4S security guard was returning to a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle after collecting money from the service station at Ziyabuya Complex in KwaDwesi when he was accosted by three armed men.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the guard resisted when he was instructed to hand over the money and was fatally wounded during the encounter.

“Fearing for his life, the driver of the security company drove to the nearby police station during the ordeal,” he said.

She said the suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white Isuzu bakkie which collided with two vehicles on the R75 road near the shopping complex.

“The suspects jumped into one of those vehicles, leaving their bakkie and the vehicle owners at the accident scene,” she said.

She said the suspects had managed to flee with more than R133,000 cash.

Mgolodela said further arrests were imminent.

HeraldLIVE