News

Toddler dies in hospital after horrific N2 bus crash

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 18 August 2021
At least 31 people have been confirmed dead after a DMJ bus lost control and overturned on the N2 road between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon. Picture SUPPLIED
At least 31 people have been confirmed dead after a DMJ bus lost control and overturned on the N2 road between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon. Picture SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

A one-year-old girl, who was among passengers transported to Frere Hospital after a horrific bus accident on the N2, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning — taking the death toll to 31.

On Monday afternoon a DMJ bus veered off the road along the N2 at the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth and rolled 100m into a ravine, just a few kilometres from the Kei River Bridge.

The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Durban carrying 52 passengers.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said 23 bodies had been positively identified and hopes the remaining few will be identified by the end Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...

Most Read