Some Nelson Mandela Bay areas may only have water restored by Friday
A burst on a bulk water pipeline causing water disruptions in some parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, has been temporarily fixed.
The municipality on Wednesday morning reported that the temporary repair had been completed and the system was filling up; however, because the system is so large, this would take most of the day.
“Lower lying areas should begin receiving water by Wednesday afternoon.
“However, higher and remote areas may only receive water on Thursday and Friday,” a notice from the municipality said.
In the meantime, water tankers would be stationed at the following locations:
- Hunters SPAR
- Sherwood SPAR
- Booysen Park Community Hall
- Malabar area
- Kleinskool
- Cleary Estate
- Hoepoe Street, Cotswold
- Rowen Street, Rowallan Park
- Welcome Avenue, Theescombe
- Engen, KwaMagxaki
- Sunridge Village
- West End area
The tankers may leave to fill up at times, but will return to the above locations.
