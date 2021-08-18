Some Nelson Mandela Bay areas may only have water restored by Friday

A burst on a bulk water pipeline causing water disruptions in some parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, has been temporarily fixed.

The municipality on Wednesday morning reported that the temporary repair had been completed and the system was filling up; however, because the system is so large, this would take most of the day.

“Lower lying areas should begin receiving water by Wednesday afternoon.

“However, higher and remote areas may only receive water on Thursday and Friday,” a notice from the municipality said.

In the meantime, water tankers would be stationed at the following locations:

Hunters SPAR

Sherwood SPAR

Booysen Park Community Hall

Malabar area

Kleinskool

Cleary Estate

Hoepoe Street, Cotswold

Rowen Street, Rowallan Park

Welcome Avenue, Theescombe

Engen, KwaMagxaki

Sunridge Village

West End area

The tankers may leave to fill up at times, but will return to the above locations.

