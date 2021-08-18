KwaNobuhle police seek help in murder case

Police are seeking the community’s help to locate three men, believed to be linked to a murder in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Sibabalwe Mthengenya, 34, and a 17-year-old teenager were at Mthengenya’s house in Mgolodela Street when they started arguing about a missing TV.

Naidu said Mthengenya accused the teenager of taking a TV from his house.

“It is alleged that Mthengenya phoned his friends to come to the house, and the teenager was beaten and assaulted by the three males.”

She said his hands were bound and he was locked in a room.

“The teenager alleged that he was unconscious and was later freed when Mthengenya’s family members opened the door,” she said.

According to family members, they found the body of the Mthengenya lying in the lounge with gunshot and stab wounds.

Naidu said the circumstances surrounding the murder were unknown at this stage.

A case of murder was under investigation.

Police have urged anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Shaun Leonard at SAPS KwaNobuhle on 071-687-2800 or 041-978-8800 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

All information is confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

