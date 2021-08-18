K9 unit finds missing Kirkwood toddler in Knysna
A toddler who disappeared from Kirkwood two weeks ago has been found — in Knysna.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested and is due to be transferred to the Eastern Cape, where she will appear in court...
A toddler who disappeared from Kirkwood two weeks ago has been found — in Knysna.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested and is due to be transferred to the Eastern Cape, where she will appear in court...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.