News

K9 unit finds missing Kirkwood toddler in Knysna

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 18 August 2021

A toddler who disappeared from Kirkwood two weeks ago has been found — in Knysna.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and is due to be transferred to the Eastern Cape, where she will appear in court...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read