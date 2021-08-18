Hold the fries! Western Cape to launch drive-through vaccinations: here’s how it will work

The Western Cape is gearing up for the launch of a drive-in vaccination site which will see eligible residents drive through several stations before getting the jab.

The drive-through site will begin operations at the end of August, after the province opened the walk-in section of the Athlone Stadium mass vaccination site on Monday. The site is expected to be among the biggest inoculation sites in the province, according to premier Alan Winde.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the opening of another mass vaccination site will strengthen the province's efforts to avert a fourth wave of Covid-19.

Last month, the province reached the 1-million milestone of vaccines administered since the rollout began with healthcare workers under the Sisonke study in February. In the latest 24-hour cycle, the Western Cape rolled out 34,694 vaccines, according to the national department of health.