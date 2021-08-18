Five arrested after farmer tied up, robbed of firearms and valuables

Five suspects have been arrested after a robbery on a farm in Harrismith in Free State.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the men approached a 54-year-old farmer while he was working in a store room at the farm on Monday.

Makhele said the suspects told the farmer they wanted to buy cattle, but he told them he did not sell cattle.

“One suspect allegedly threatened him with a firearm and the suspects demanded money. They pushed him into the house where they instructed him to open the safe.”

After finding no money in the safe, they took the farmer’s two rifles.

The gang also stole a cellphone, binoculars, video camera and hardware tools.

“They then tied him to a chair, locked him in the house then left. He managed to untie himself and went out through a window to a neighbouring farm to ask for assistance. The police were alerted,” Makhele said.

A 72-hour activation plan was launched and the five suspects were arrested in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police recovered the firearms.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE