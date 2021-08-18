Cookhouse suspects due in court for possession of drugs and suspected stolen property

Two suspects are expected to appear before the Somerset East magistrate's court this week after they were arrested for possession of drugs and suspected stolen property.

The suspects, aged 31 and 32-years-old, were arrested during crime prevention operations in Cookhouse on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said at about 18:00pm on Tuesday police were conducting vehicle patrols on the N10 when they noticed a suspicious white Corsa travelling towards Cookhouse.

He said on searching the vehicle, the police recovered one sachet of tik and three sachets with Mandrax tablets.

“Further searching of the vehicle led to the recovery of 20 sachets of tik and two fairly new car radios. The estimate the value of the drugs is about R30,000,” he said.

HeraldLIVE