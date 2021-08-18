Carl Niehaus set to fight Covid-19 violation in Estcourt magistrate's court
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus arrived at the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday surrounded by comrades, a strong police presence and virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu.
Niehaus was arrested last month for breaking level 4 lockdown regulations after he and a group of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.
We Are With You Cde @niehaus_carl … ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! pic.twitter.com/XlUf0mudCa— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 18, 2021
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson was expected to pay a R3,000 fine by August 6 or appear in court.
Niehaus posted on social media that he intended to fight the case.
“I will show you that I am not a coward by taking the NPA head-on tomorrow in court in Estcourt for wrongful arrest, and that the Covid-19 protocols are being abused to undermine the constitution and to repress freedom of speech. I will be in court fighting!”
Heavy police presence on Albert Street outside the courthouse@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/PHNioJo45a— 📝 TIMES_5 i v ē™ (@Mluleki_TZ5) August 18, 2021
TimesLIVE