Trial of man accused of killing state witness postponed

An Arcadia man accused of taking out a hit on a state witness is expected to plead to several charges, including murder, at the end of August.



The trial of suspected gangster Ruwayne Aghoo, 29, was expected to start in the Gqeberha high court this week, but was instead postponed to August 30, pending the availability of the prosecutor dealing with the matter...