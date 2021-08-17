Treasury urged to relook at R6.3bn education budget cut as KZN is short of 2,000 teachers

There is a shortage of more than 2,000 teachers in KwaZulu-Natal, placing immense pressure on an already strained portfolio.

This is according to the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), whose members picketed outside the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza alleged the situation was so dire that some pupils could not write certain exams in April due to non-availability of teachers for some subjects.

“We are talking about schools which opened in February without teachers. Some pupils could not write their exams in April due to them not being taught certain subjects because of the lack of teachers,” she said.

A Durban principal, who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, attested to this.

“I am extremely frustrated with the KZN education department’s refusal to employ or replace teachers since March this year. The excuse they use is that they have no money. Many schools have been or are still without teachers. With grade 12 pupils entering the trial exams and getting ready for finals, we have serious backlogs of work with pupils.”