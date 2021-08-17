Three children among 28 killed in bus crash in Eastern Cape

Three children, 20 women and five men including the driver were killed in a horror bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon.

The bus was transporting 52 passengers, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Six people were seriously injured and transported to Frere Hospital. The co-driver was among those who escaped injury.

The driver allegedly lost control of the luxury bus which overturned after crashing through the guard rails. The accident took place at Kei Cuttings, a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

The mountain pass is notorious for accidents. There are 31 bends, corners and curves compressed into its 11.8km length, according to the Mountain Passes SA website.

The RTMC has sent a team of road crash reconstruction experts to the scene.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying: “The loss of life is tragic and brings untold suffering to families who have lost breadwinners and loved ones.”

