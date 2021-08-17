Thieves drive off with 17-tonne construction vehicle

A huge construction vehicle worth about R5m was allegedly simply driven off a site in Zwide by thieves.



Staff from Stu Davidson Plant Hire have been left questioning the legitimacy of the client who rented the 17-tonne Caterpillar grader, as it now seems the job it was hired for never existed and the entire transaction was nothing more than a ruse to abscond with the expensive piece of machinery on Sunday...