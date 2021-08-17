News

Teachers fearful as Covid-19 engulfs schools

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 17 August 2021

Scores of worried Nelson Mandela Bay teachers say the huge spike in pupils and their colleagues testing positive for Covid-19 has resulted in them being fearful of returning to school each day.

Since the reopening of schools throughout SA at full capacity, pupils and teachers have been faced with positive Covid-19 results on an almost daily basis...

