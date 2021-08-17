SA company gets the green light to manufacture Covid-19 rapid test kits

SA has recorded another milestone in the fight against Covid-19, as a local company has been given the green light to manufacture rapid test kits for the virus.

Science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement on Monday, in confirming that the South African Health Product Regulatory Association (Sahpra) had authorised a local biotechnology company, CapeBio, to manufacture the test kits.

In a statement, Nzimande said the test kits, co-developed by CapeBio and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will help to reduce SA's reliance on imports, making it easier for the country and the rest of the continent to gain speedy access to test kits.

“Given Africa's dependence on imports, the government, through the department of science and innovation (DSI), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) led an initiative to respond to the local and continental demand for testing by setting up a fund to develop diagnostic tools, among other resources,” Nzimande said.

He added that as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to drive SA's third wave of Covid-19 infections, testing had become increasingly important.

“The more testing is done, the easier it is for a country to track the virus, identify clusters, and act accordingly.

“This latest development is part of a concerted effort by the DSI and its partners to build local capabilities to respond to viruses like Covid-19. Ensuring that diagnostics, vaccines, and the like are locally manufactured means that SA need not depend on imports of life-saving products. This is crucial, as the pandemic has shown how difficult it is for the developing world to compete with richer nations for access to such products,” the minister said.