Mom relives Theescombe robbery ordeal

Young daughter's instinct to hit panic button ensures their safety after armed men break into home

A mother’s warnings to her child if faced with danger — to press the panic button and run to safety and hide — may be what saved them both from armed thugs when their Theescombe home was broken into at the weekend.



The woman, 50, who suffered a harrowing ordeal at the hands of her attackers, recalled on Monday how blood had streamed down her face after a bullet grazed the top of her head...