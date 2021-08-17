News

Mom relives Theescombe robbery ordeal

Young daughter's instinct to hit panic button ensures their safety after armed men break into home

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 17 August 2021

A mother’s warnings to her child if faced with danger — to press the panic button and run to safety and hide — may be what saved them both from armed thugs when their Theescombe home was broken into at the weekend.

The woman, 50, who suffered a harrowing ordeal at the hands of her attackers, recalled on Monday how blood had streamed down her face after a bullet grazed the top of her head...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read