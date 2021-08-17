Inspirational activist releases children’s story book

Former Gqeberha author publishes second book on living positively with HIV/Aids

Inspirational HIV activist and social entrepreneur Nozibele Qamngama-Mayaba will release her second book on living positively with HIV/Aids via a virtual launch on Wednesday.



Formerly from Gqeberha but now living and working in Gauteng, the storyteller published her autobiography, I Am Still Me, in April 2020 and this week is proud to share her second book, I Am Still Zuri...