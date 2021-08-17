Government 'humbled' to participate in Marikana commemorations for first time: Gwede Mantashe

Until now, the government has not participated in Marikana commemoration events, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a memorial lecture and annual commemoration of the tragedy hosted by Sibanye-Stillwater, which now owns the Marikana mine where 44 people, mostly mineworkers, lost their lives during wage-related unrest in August 2012.

At the time of the unrest, the mine was owned by Lonmin.

Mantashe was invited this year as one of the speakers alongside Mamphele Ramphele, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and Sibanye-Stillwater management.

“It is worthy of noting and regrettable that government officially participates in the commemoration of this tragic event for the first time after nine years. We are, however, humbled by this gesture,” Mantashe said in a virtual address.

“To us, this commemorative occasion is a double-edged sword. First, it reminds us of an unfortunate and regrettable event in our past which must never repeat itself. Second, it implores us to strive for the higher ideals amplified by the text and spirit of our transformative constitution.”