Glenvista High pupils allegedly lit a fire in school hall in exam protest
Pupils from Glenvista High south of Johannesburg allegedly torched a part of the school hall, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday.
Images shared on social media showed how curtains in the hall were set ablaze.
LEARNERS ALEGGEDLY TORCHED SCHOOL HALL CURTAINS BECAUSE THEY DIDNT WANT TO WRITE EXAMS : GLENVISTA HIGH SCHOOL. COJ. GP. pic.twitter.com/AS55fBN99P— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 17, 2021
Unconfirmed reports claimed pupils had set fire to the hall in protest against writing exams.
The office of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he would visit the school on Tuesday.
“He will visit Glenvista High to assess damages after the school was allegedly torched by pupils at noon yesterday,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Local councillor Sarah Wissler shared on her Facebook page that the pupils are in grade 10.
TimesLIVE