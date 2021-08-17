Glenvista High pupils allegedly lit a fire in school hall in exam protest

Unconfirmed reports claimed pupils had set fire to the hall in protest against writing exams.

The office of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he would visit the school on Tuesday.

“He will visit Glenvista High to assess damages after the school was allegedly torched by pupils at noon yesterday,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Local councillor Sarah Wissler shared on her Facebook page that the pupils are in grade 10.

TimesLIVE