Glenvista High pupils allegedly lit a fire in school hall in exam protest

Naledi Shange Reporter 17 August 2021
A part of the school hall at Glenvista High was allegedly torched by pupils on Monday.
Image: anyvidstudio / 123RF Stock Photo

Pupils from Glenvista High south of Johannesburg allegedly torched a part of the school hall, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday.

Images shared on social media showed how curtains in the hall were set ablaze.

Unconfirmed reports claimed pupils had set fire to the hall in protest against writing exams.

The office of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he would visit the school on Tuesday.

“He will visit Glenvista High to assess damages after the school was allegedly torched by pupils at noon yesterday,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Local councillor Sarah Wissler shared on her Facebook page that the pupils are in grade 10.

