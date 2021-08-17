DA calls for full investigation into cause of N2 bus crash

The DA in the Eastern Cape has extended its condolences to the families of those who died in a bus accident in the Kei Cuttings on Monday and has called for a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

At least 28 passengers died when the DMJ luxury bus, travelling from Cape Town to Durban, veered off the N2 and rolled 100m into a ravine, just a few kilometres from the Kei River Bridge.

DA MPL Marshall von Buchenroder said the stretch of road was notorious as a high accident zone and much needed to be done to ensure the rules of the road were adhered to.

Von Buchenroder said several reports, including those of some of the passengers who survived, indicated the bus had been experiencing mechanical difficulties, raising concerns over the vehicle’s roadworthiness.

“The DA is calling for a full investigation into the cause of this accident, which must also deal with the roadworthiness of the bus,” he said.

He said the rules of the road were there for a reason — to save lives.

“We cannot allow people to flagrantly disregard these rules and get away with it.

“The cost in lives lost is simply too high.”

