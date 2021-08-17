Convicted murderer and self-confessed gangster to be sentenced

Convicted murderer and self-confessed gangster Remario de Lange will learn his fate on Tuesday, when he is expected to be sentenced for multiple crimes, including the attempted murder of a six-year-old girl.



In May De Lange, a member of the notorious 26’s prison gang, was further found guilty on charges of wilfully aiding and abetting criminal gang activities, performing a criminal gang activity, the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and theft of a motor vehicle...