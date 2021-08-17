Applied for a 'free driving licence'? The department of higher education says it's fake
The department of higher education & training has slammed a viral social media post offering free driver's licences, calling it “fake news”.
The advert was shared widely on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other messaging services.
It encouraged people to apply for code 10 and 14 licences, requiring that they are not permanently employed, not a government employee, between the age of 18-35, not disabled and have at least completed grade 10.
It encouraged applicants to e-mail their name and province “to receive an application form”.
The department was listed at the bottom of the advert. However, it distanced itself from the post, labelling it as “fake”.
“The department of higher education & training is aware of this image circulating on social media. Please be advised that this is fake news,” it said in a statement shared by minister Blade Nzimande.
The Department of Higher Education and Training is aware of this image circulating on social media. Please be advised that this is fake news. pic.twitter.com/A5KhhJ0Dfn— Minister Blade Nzimande (@DrBladeNzimande) August 16, 2021
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) warned last month that a fake post about the R350 grant was doing the rounds on social media detailing bogus steps on how to apply for the grant via telephone and e-mail.
The driver’s licence post is one of many that have been slammed by the government in the past few weeks after the SA Post Office warned about a scam involving messages sent via e-mail, and the basic education department warned businesses against scammers fronting as officials.
The labour department also warned desperate job seekers about a fake learnership advertisement that promised applicants a stipend of R5,000.