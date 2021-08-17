Applied for a 'free driving licence'? The department of higher education says it's fake

The department of higher education & training has slammed a viral social media post offering free driver's licences, calling it “fake news”.

The advert was shared widely on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other messaging services.

It encouraged people to apply for code 10 and 14 licences, requiring that they are not permanently employed, not a government employee, between the age of 18-35, not disabled and have at least completed grade 10.

It encouraged applicants to e-mail their name and province “to receive an application form”.

The department was listed at the bottom of the advert. However, it distanced itself from the post, labelling it as “fake”.

“The department of higher education & training is aware of this image circulating on social media. Please be advised that this is fake news,” it said in a statement shared by minister Blade Nzimande.