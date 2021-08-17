28 killed in horror Kei cuttings bus crash
Twenty-eight passengers died when a DMJ luxury bus veered off the N2 in the Kei cuttings and rolled 100m into a ravine on Monday.
At least six passengers suffered critical injuries and the number of casualties is expected to rise...
