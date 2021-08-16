What you said about recieving perks for getting the Covid-19 vaccine

As SA’s vaccine rollout slows, readers have weighed in on suggestions that government look at incentivising Covid-19 vaccinations.

Prof Francois Venter of Wits University told the Sunday Times: “The continued inability to hit daily vaccine targets should be seen as a national emergency.”

All citizens over 18 will be able to get the vaccine from September 1, but Venter warned that dropping the vaccination age thresholds would not prevent a fourth wave disaster.

He claimed there was a “total communication failure” by government.

His warning comes as Gauteng premier David Makhura shared his concern about vaccine hesitancy in the province, and called on men to get the jab.