Walmer family abandons home after raw sewage floods yard
A family in Walmer township have abandoned their home after raw sewage from a blocked drain flooded their yard and damaged their furniture.
The Makhohliso family in Common Street said it was the second time sewage had flooded their home and they were desperate for the municipality to find a permanent solution. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.