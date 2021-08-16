‘Ultimate Braai Master’ returns and it’s filmed in Nelson Mandela Bay

What comes to mind when mentioning a South African social custom or a way of cooking outdoors?

You guessed right! The good old sishanyama or braai.

Whatever your preference is — boerie, chops, chicken or even a vegetarian dish — every Saffa knows it is going to be a great time around the fire when gathering with friends and family.

South Africans enjoy getting together with their Bra (brah) or bru for a “chop n dop”, in fact it’s a traditional pastime in this country.

So, all avid braaiers will be glad to hear that the Ultimate Braai Master is back for a seventh season in September.

Equally exciting is that host Justin Bonello and judges Pete Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng are all back, and ready to challenge a whole new group of contestants.

The incredibly successful SA reality TV series is being shot in Nelson Mandela Bay in August and September, featuring contestants who have been selected from across the country.

Little do they know that the braai motto “rain, wind or shine — we braai” is going to really test their will to stay in the competition.

This season’s Ultimate Braai Master will be brought to you by Takealot in association with Castle Lager, co-ordinated by marketing integration specialists G2 Connection.

“The last 18 months have been a trying time for all South Africans, so I was delighted by the high standard of talent that applied to be a part of UBM — so much so that making the final teams’ decision was really tough,” Bonello said.

“We also spent time identifying great locations in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

“We wanted locations that are going to test both the contestant’s resilience and cooking ability.

“It will be a very exciting series.”

The return of Goffe-Wood and Masekwameng completes the trio.

“What I most enjoy about Ultimate Braai Master is how the show’s diversity unites everyone around one fire,” Masekwameng said.

“I really enjoy the innovation and creativity that this diverse group brings to the show.

“The camaraderie that is built during the shoot endures long after the show has aired.

“It is going to be great viewing from the get-go, and this year’s theme is ‘Under Fire’ because contestants are going to find it very hot all the time.”

Who will take ownership of the next Ultimate Braai Master title? Be sure to catch it on e.tv every Saturday night from September 25 at 6pm to find out.

